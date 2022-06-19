7 New Apps In The Past Weeks We Recommend You To Try

Involved

We recommend 7 new apps from the Play Store that are very worthwhile.

Every week they come to him Google Play Store the new Free apps of all kinds And the most special of all we add to it Our updated list with the best new apps and games for Android.

But to avoid missing any interesting application, we collect from time to time The best apps that recently hit the store The Google. Today in particular is one of those days, as we have chosen for you Top 7 new apps of the past weeks that you must try.

QR Code & Barcode Scanner

The first free app recently launched on the Play Store that we recommend to you is QR Code & Barcode Scanner, a tool that is as simple as it is practical with which you can Read all kinds of QR codes or barcodes Including those that integrate texts and contacts Wi-Fi networks, an email address, and a URLSMS or call.

In addition, this application also allows you to Create QR codes and share them with your friends and family And check the history of QR codes that you have created or scanned.

FlashVPN Pro

Flash VPN Pro is a simple VPN app that recently arrived on Google Play and that It already has over 10,000 downloads to its credit.

This free app allows you to Browse safely and access multimedia content restricted in your country Connecting you to a variety of servers located in different countries such as, for example, Germany with a simple touch. Also, Flash VPN Pro No registration or account creation required It does not save any data of its users.

Save Status – All Whatsapp

If you usually consult states The WhatsApp From your friends daily you will love tatus saver, a free app that, as its name suggests, will let you Download all the photos and videos that your friends upload to their profiles on your smartphone.

so for Download photos or videos of WhatsApp states through Status Saver You just have to follow these simple steps:

Opens WhatsApp app on your Android phone and access to the States

on your Android phone and access to the States Opens Status Saver App on your smartphone

on your smartphone Select a photo or video of your friends status that you want to download

Click The button marked “+” Which is located at the bottom right

Which is located at the bottom right Click the option Memorizes

Phone Number Tracker

Another new app from Play Store that you must try is Phone Number Tracker, a simple tool that you can use Trace the location of a phone number that is calling you or has already called you.

To do that, you simply have to open the app, type in the phone number you want to locate, and instantly, Phone Number Tracker will provide you with a series of data like The name of the person calling you, their country, city, or phone operator I will show you Your location on the map.

Phone number tracker is Free app contains ads You can download it directly from the link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

Instagram story maker

Insta Story Maker is a free app with ads thanks to which you can create Instagram stories like a pro with its app A series of templates with different themes such as summer, desert, love, ocean or antique.

IPTV – Watch Live TV

in Android You can find a variety of Applications to play IPTV lists on your mobile and the latest such app to hit Google Play is IPTV – Watch Live TV, a very simple to use tool that allows you to Add IPTV listings not only by M3U or JSON file but also by URL.

This application allows you to Add a programming guide for channels that are part of the IPTV list you added It has a section for favorite channels and another section for recently viewed channels so that you can access them quickly and easily.

In addition, with this application you can also Share the screen of your mobile phone or tablet with a TV To display the contents of the channel on a larger screen.

Recover deleted messages

Surely on some occasions you have deleted a WhatsApp message by mistake and you want to be able to recover it, because now thanks to the recovery of deleted messages this is already possible, because this application will help you Recover deleted messages by clearing your notifications.

Since this application cannot access the content of your messages, since they are encrypted, what it does Read notification messages to create backups And when the message is deleted This application sends you a notification of the content of the deleted message.

With Recover Deleted Messages, you can not only recover text messages but also attachments like Photos, videos, voice notes, audio, gifs or stickers.

recover deleted messages en Free app contains ads You can download it from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave for you below.

