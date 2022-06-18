The open world title set in Egypt has received an update for next-generation consoles.

Ubisoft announce the start Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary Celebrations, one of the most famous and popular epic stories in the history of video games, and stated that in the coming months there will be surprises, collaborations and rewards. The celebration started with Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is free to play on consoles and PC

“As the players found out a few days ago, we are excited to provide support from 60 FPS for Assassin’s Creed Origins the two in Xbox X/S As is the case in PlayStation 5. Players can now rediscover a file Ancient Egypt in the era of Cleopatra “Take advantage of Pike’s biggest adventures,” Ubisoft said in a statement.

To celebrate this update with all the players, the company indicated it Open world title will be available Free Between 16 and 20 Junealthough it can already be downloaded from PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Google Stadia and Ubisoft Connect.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with new content

Players will have access to new free content in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thanks to unprecedented support for Year 2, with a comeback Festivals, Mastery Challenge Pack 2, and the new Armory & Caves feature To explore this spring and solve the mystery of the graves of the martyrs.

This winter, players will also be able to participate in the journey inspired by Odin Rogue Light To the amazing area of Niflheim with the New game mode, Forgotten Sagawhich offers a new version, free for all players Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

To celebrate 15 years of Doctrine killerAnd the A game will be introduced every week that offers new content, rewards and interactive experiences For all Ubisoft fans. As a starting point, various combinations of tattoos from Assassin’s Creed Origins Along with a navy bundle it will now be available at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

