Space: NASA’s Mars probe has discovered an “unexpected” part of a spacecraft on the Red Planet

22 hours ago Leo Adkins

Mars rover from Container Discover an unexpected piece of spacecraft on the surface red planet.

probe perseverance He revealed “Something Unexpected”, detailing the agency; What appears to be a piece of metal sandwiched between the rocks of Mars.

The NASA team controlling the probe believes it is a piece of the thermal blanket that may have fallen from perseverance during its descent to the surface.

NASA said it may have been part of the landing phase. It refers to the “rocket-powered jet beam” that lowered the rover to the planet when Came last year.

NASA does not know how the blanket will reach this specific location on Mars. Concerns about humanity’s impact on space are likely to increase, following warnings. We get rid of old rocket and spacecraft parts In orbit and on other planets.

The result was announced by an account Twitter Perseverance that publishes the sound of the probe.

The team also shared photos of the thermal blankets found on Earthwhich is very similar to the object seen on Mars.

NASA and other space agencies are taking great precautions to prevent contamination of other planets, including focused cleaning of landers before they leave Earth. Perseverance and other rovers on Mars are searching for signs of extraterrestrial life, and that search could spoil any creatures returning from Earth.

United States of America Other nations are also obligated not to disturb the pristine nature of other planets. However, this has been in doubt, as some nations have circumvented international agreements to leave potentially dangerous debris in orbit.

More Stories

Assassin’s Creed Origins is free to play on consoles and PC

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

Next week, these two free games will be available on the Epic Games Store

1 day ago Leo Adkins

They claim this circulating video shows Sprigatito’s final evolution into Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, but fans are suspicious

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The dead star is dismantling its planetary system on an unprecedented scale

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Watch the amazing show of 5 planets next to the moon tonight – teach me about science

2 days ago Leo Adkins

iOS 16 is sneaking the star functions of the iPhone 14 Pro into no less than the iPhone X.

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

After losing to Australia in the play-off, Peru determines the future of Ricardo Gareca

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Assassin’s Creed Origins is free to play on consoles and PC

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

La Jornada – Right-wing groups create the power to work from Mexico

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Exports from Nuevo Leon grow by 20.6%: Ministry of Economy

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Faith that generates science and culture

14 hours ago Mia Thompson