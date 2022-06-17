Next week, these two free games will be available on the Epic Games Store

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

We remind you that for a while we already have a free game of the week available on the Epic Games Store and therefore the following free games for next week have been announced. Now we can get a great new game for free, but next week will be even better, stay tuned, two more games are on the way.

through next link You can download the game for free today and next Thursday June 23 We have two more games you shouldn’t miss. We take advantage and remind you that in the Xbox Store we also have a good selection of spring offers and promotions, if you want to consult some of the best we can find today, you can do so through next link.

Two free games next week on the Epic Games Store

A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition is an adaptation of Fantasy Flight Games’ best-selling strategy game.

Build and expand your repair service empire in a highly realistic and incredibly detailed simulation game where the attention to vehicle detail is awe-inspiring. Find classic and unique cars in the new Barn Find Unit and Junkyard Unit.

Next week These two great free games on the Epic Games Store - Next week we have nothing more and nothing less than these two great free games on the Epic Games Store.

