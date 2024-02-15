NATO calls for not taking any steps to “separate Europe from North America”

Cedric Manwaring February 15, 2024 0
NATO calls for not taking any steps to “separate Europe from North America”

(CNN) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance should not take any steps to “separate Europe from North America.”

Stoltenberg made the comments to reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

He added, “We should not follow any path that attempts to separate Europe from North America. The advantage is that Europe and North America are together in NATO.”

He added, “I welcome the fact that European allies are investing more in defense and that NATO has been demanding this for many years.”

Stoltenberg's comments come just days after former US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he would encourage Russia to do “whatever it wants” with any NATO member state that does not meet spending guidelines.

“NATO was dismantled until I came along,” Trump said at a rally in Conway, South Carolina. “I said: ‘Everyone will pay.’ They said: ‘Well, if we don’t pay, will they still protect us?’ I said: ‘Absolutely not.’ They couldn’t believe the answer.”

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Trump “is making clear that he will abandon our NATO allies.”

Regarding US support for Ukraine, Stoltenberg said he hopes the US Congress will approve “a package of continued support for Ukraine.”

“I am counting on Congress to be able to show support for Ukraine and reach an agreement on an aid package,” he said, adding that supporting Ukraine is “an investment in our security.”

More Stories

The CDC wants to eliminate five-day isolation for those who become infected with Covid-19

The CDC wants to eliminate five-day isolation for those who become infected with Covid-19

Cedric Manwaring February 15, 2024 0
Latin America will break its pre-pandemic record for international visitors

Latin America will break its pre-pandemic record for international visitors

Cedric Manwaring February 14, 2024 0
Air travel? These are the countries in the world that do not have airports on their territory

Air travel? These are the countries in the world that do not have airports on their territory

Cedric Manwaring February 13, 2024 0
Only a person with hawk eyes can find a panda in less than 5 seconds

Only a person with hawk eyes can find a panda in less than 5 seconds

Cedric Manwaring February 12, 2024 0
They rescue 251 migrants in Sonora; There are 10 detainees

They rescue 251 migrants in Sonora; There are 10 detainees

Cedric Manwaring February 11, 2024 0
What animals are in the Chinese zodiac sign and how do you know who I am?

What animals are in the Chinese zodiac sign and how do you know who I am?

Cedric Manwaring February 10, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

NATO calls for not taking any steps to “separate Europe from North America”

NATO calls for not taking any steps to “separate Europe from North America”

Cedric Manwaring February 15, 2024 0
The CDC wants to eliminate five-day isolation for those who become infected with Covid-19

The CDC wants to eliminate five-day isolation for those who become infected with Covid-19

Cedric Manwaring February 15, 2024 0
Latin America will break its pre-pandemic record for international visitors

Latin America will break its pre-pandemic record for international visitors

Cedric Manwaring February 14, 2024 0
Huawei and partners promote digital inclusion in Uganda through DigiTruck project

Huawei and partners promote digital inclusion in Uganda through DigiTruck project

Mia Thompson February 13, 2024 0
Air travel? These are the countries in the world that do not have airports on their territory

Air travel? These are the countries in the world that do not have airports on their territory

Cedric Manwaring February 13, 2024 0