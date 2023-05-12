Nayarit News | An alternative reading and recreation area has been opened in the Academic Unit of Medicine at UAN

Buhonera is the recently opened area detailed by Eric Quintanilla, chair of the Student Executive Committee of the Academic Unit of Medicine.

Posted by Marco Bautista

Tepic. – Eric QuintanillaChairman of the Student Executive Committee of the Academic Unit of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Nayarit (UAN), inaugurated an alternative recreational area named “peddler”, Where snowy owls grow.

The area is for all students in general and aims to solve the problem of agglomeration of student recreation spaces.

to me mural that it, like Buhonera, was opened, Eric provided more information. He stated that the doctor who appears on the mural is Dr. Jesus Pena Lopez, who was previously Director of the Academic Unit of Medicine. It is also appreciated “House Fenelon”, Which was the first campus where the Graduate School of Medicine was located and where young university students studied their professional lives.

In addition, Quintanilla explained, the mural incorporates other symbols of wisdom, such as the book, the Rod of Esculapio (Staff of Esculapio) which represents medicine. Also, the pregnancy cycle is clearly estimated, as is the representation of the woman in the surgical gown.

Regarding the resources needed to implement Buhonera, he indicated that it was Donation from the Science Students Executive Committee, It is the management of the student community of the academic unit of medicine 10 hammocks, which are installed from pole to pole, which support up to 2 people.

The hammocks are ideal for the rest of international students or for those looking for a place to study while they wait for their classes. UAN has approximately 30,000 students 800 medical students, Therefore, it is sought to have more alternative recreational spaces within the university.

President Eric Quintanilla thanked the principals for their support of the student associations, for bringing about more alternative entertainment venues and for adding to the legacy that will be for generations to come.

