Nacional leads the ranking of the best universities in science and technology training

AndThe latest FRH-Sapiens ranking presented its first edition of human resource training in science, technology and innovation and selected the best higher education institutions in Colombia in the areas of science, technology and innovation. According to the entity, this will be published every two years starting in 2023.

For this measure, the universities that managed to enter the rankings had percentage points on some or all of the four analysis variables:Doctoral, Master and Undergraduate Thesis “T (dmp), “R&D Projects, + Creativity and Innovation” PI (dci), “Extension and Social Responsibility Projects at CTI” Pers and “Support Training Programs” PA.

In total, 278 institutions were ranked in the 2023 edition. Of these, only two made it into the top five.

classification

In first place is the National University of Colombia in Bogota, L.LThe University of Antioquia of Medellín follows and the Technological University of Pereira closes the platform.

Universidad del Valle in Cali is ranked fourth and fifth by Universidade Javierana in Bogota. The list goes on with Institutions of Medellín, Bogota, Bucaramanga and Manizales.

In this first edition, FRH variants of all classified research groups (A1, A, B and C) have been analyzed by Minciencias..

Within the top 25 establishments, it should be noted that only five establishments from Bogota entered and the rest are in different regions of the country.