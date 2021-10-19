NC Minister of Health was elected to the National Academy of Medicine

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Secretary Mandy Cohen, MD, of the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) has been elected for her work in creating strategic alignments for critical improvements in health.

“Secretary Cohen has helped make significant improvements in our Medicaid system, our public health, and human and behavioral health services, while working closely with me to lead our mission during this pandemic,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

In her election, NAM cited Secretary Cohen for “creating a strategic alignment between Medicaid and public health and human and behavioral health services designed to achieve significant health improvements during her tenure.”

The Non-Aligned Movement elects no more than 90 ordinary members and 10 international members annually. Being elected to the Academy is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine, honoring individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.


