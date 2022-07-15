Nelson Colon still focuses on Cowboys after interviews with NBA quintet: ‘The team needs me here’

Without wanting to create distractions in the ranks of the Cowboys, manager Nelson Colon has returned positively from his interviews this week in the United States with teams from NBA For a futuristic tech position in the best league in the world.

Last Tuesday, a Cowboys representative reported in a press release about his trip north to meet with several quintuples thanks to meetings coordinated by his agent, Daniel Hazan, of Hazan Sports Department.

Colon, the national team manager, also missed the second game of the series in Quebradillas, as the team in charge of his assistant Luis Camacho. Payamon won 86-74.

After the great victory today, Thursday, at the Ruben Rodriguez Coliseum, to place the quarter-finals of the series Superior Basketball National (BSN) In his 3-0 favour, Kowloon said that “excellent” in interviews. Hazan told El Vocero that he has had talks with the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors.

Puerto Rican point guard Jose Alvarado plays for the Pelicans, who he directed in his first national team appearances in two games of the 2023 Basketball World Cup third qualifying window at Roberto Clemente Coliseum, in San Juan, at the beginning of the month.

“I am so happy, God bless, and so grateful to my agent for opening his wonderful doors. Never in my life did I think I would have such an opportunity.”Colon said about the matter after today’s match.

“I want to take it that way, not get emotional. Calm down. Let things happen and focus here that this is very nice. We have a mission to win the championship. I think this is the most important thing now. The other will come with the will of the Lord. The team needs me here and I don’t think about other things“, he added.

Colon has been in charge of the Cowboys since 2018, with a championship in 2020. Previously, he won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015 with Leones de Ponce. At the end of last year he was appointed as the national team manager to replace Eddie Casciano.

Bayamon could qualify for the PSN semi-finals with a win on Saturday at Raymond Dalmau Coliseum.