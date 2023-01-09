Netflix: A two-hour movie based on a true event that won’t let you move from your chair

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter


The Spanish movie, 111 minutes long, has already got millions of views and is successful on the streaming platform.


he Spanish movie It is one of the most watched Netflix, which has a constant renewal of the titles in its catalog. In this case, the production performing on the platform is a file It stars Juan Jose Ballesta and is based on true events.

Netflix: A two-hour movie based on a true event that won’t let you move from your chair

Action Man is a Spanish production that breaks it down on the streaming platform and never ceases to attract users, so much so that it has become one of the most chosen. Directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera, it lasts 111 minutes and is based on real events.

History He tells the story of the so-called Robin Hood An anarchist, he ran a legendary fraud operation in Paris that put him in the crosshairs of America’s largest bank, when he managed to make huge sums by forging traveler’s checks to invest in the causes he believed in.

The official synopsis reads: In this drama based on the life of Lucio Urtopia, an anarchist selects one of the world’s largest banks to carry out a masterful forgery.

The cast of action man

  • Lucio is Juan Jose Ballesta
  • Ann is Liah O’Prey
  • Asturian is Luis Calijo
  • Quico is Mickey Esparbe
  • Inspector Costello is Alex Blazy
  • Paro is the temple of Ben
  • Patrick is Fred Tatian
  • Sator is Anna Polvorosa
  • Germinal is Josiane Bengotxea
  • Josep is Juan Olivares
  • Little Jane is Monica Lamberti

Don’t miss anything

Get the latest Netflix news and more!

Suspension

It might interest you

More Stories

Snezana van Houwelingen and Alejandra Mora • Mentor and participant in the EWA mentoring programme

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Democratic Republic of the Congo. – Ten dead in an attack attributed to a new militia, east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo – Spain

19 hours ago Cynthia Porter

“Majan”, the modern horror movie gem that will blow your mind

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

Martin Scorsese says TÁR is cinema!

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

The new horror movie of 2023 ‘Evil Dead Rise’ makes its first lead

5 days ago Cynthia Porter

South Carolina is opening an investigation into the Panthers’ owner

5 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Snezana van Houwelingen and Alejandra Mora • Mentor and participant in the EWA mentoring programme

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Ten Aesthetic Medicine Institutions have been suspended in the SLP

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Shakira performs the first song with a direct hit towards Pique – International Football – Sports

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

3 years of travel, 22,000 km and over 17 countries

5 hours ago Leland Griffith

Netflix: A two-hour movie based on a true event that won’t let you move from your chair

11 hours ago Cynthia Porter