Netflix announces the premiere date of a new science fiction and horror series from the creators of Dark

The puzzle is finally over. Netflix The announcement has been postponed release day From “1899,” the new sci-fi and horror series from the creators of “Dark,” but it’s time to find out: November 17 You will reach our screens.

A puzzle with a global flavor

Emily Beacham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Beachman, Miguel BernardoMaciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards and Alexandre Willaume led the great and very international cast of 1899.”

The series tells the story of a group of immigrants who… They travel by boat to the United States in the hope of starting a new and better life. Everything becomes complicated when they come across another ship sailing at sea, because what he finds there shatters their dream of finding the promised land and begins a frightening nightmare.

couple shape Jantje Friese and Baran Bo Odar, who met while filming the iconic, wrap-around movie Silence of the Ice was responsible for creating the series and surely Netflix hopes it’ll be another bombshell. It won’t take long to find out.

