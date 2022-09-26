Chivas brings experience and knowledge to the World Congress of Sports Medicine

The World Congress of Sports Medicine is one of the most important events organized by the International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS), and it takes place every two years, and this occasion was held for the first time in Mexico, for which Guadalajara, Jalisco, received the highest representatives of the world in matters of sports medicine and applied sciences in sport .

For this reason, the Chivas Directorate of Sports Sciences Take part in the event. This area of ​​the club has pioneered the national and international development in this field, largely due to the interaction it generates between all the sciences applied to the sport, from physical preparation, through medicine, physiotherapy, nutrition and human development in order to benefit the player, constantly sharing his experience And his knowledge of the growth of Mexican football, hence the importance of his participation in the aforementioned FIMS World Meeting.

The importance and transcendence of investigations conducted by the aforementioned area of ​​the club recently has earned him an invitation to actively participate with 4 conferences during the conference to expose highly specific clinical cases that can offer new horizons in the treatment of sports injuries.

In addition, these forums have highlighted the importance of properly disseminating this knowledge and the effectiveness of having a space dedicated to publishing such research in the Chivas official website, where there are scientific evidence and procedures, along with the fact of having strategic alliances as with the Institute of Football Sciences ( FSI).

What did Chivas talk about at the FIMS conference?

1. pain in the groin; A method for diagnosing the case of a sports herniapresented by Dr. Arturo Mayor SinterbasAnd the Physician under 20 years old. The case of an athlete who suffered from pubic pain and was treated with an operation not usually performed: Athlete’s hernia surgery was treated.

2. Multidisciplinary management of traumatic injuries in Chivas football players. The Dr. Jaime Andrés Figueroa CondeAnd the Director of Sports Science in Chivas. The structure and functions of the departments are explained in detail, as well as how innovative this system is and how all scientific professionals are brought together within the club.

3. Women’s football. Football player physical preparation organized in Microcyclegallery by Dr.. Daniel Vega Mercadoresponsible for the group chivas womento.

4. Congenital heart disease vs. COVID-19. Clinical case of a professional football playerHis offer, Dr. Luis Alberto Gallardo VegaAnd the Chivas Medical Services Manager. The case of a player with a heart condition was revealed, and after obtaining other medical opinions and after hundreds of tests, he was given the green light to play again.

What is FIMS?

The International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS for short in French), is an entity of 117 national federations around the world, whose main objective is to promote the study and development of sports medicine worldwide, to protect physical and mental health, and to ensure the well-being of everyone who exercises.

It helps athletes achieve optimal performance by maximizing their genetic potential, health and nutrition, as well as ensuring access to high-quality medical care and training, and promotes their goals through international tournaments and events and their bi-annual mega events.