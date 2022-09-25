Microbial biolabs for the production of natural compounds applicable in medicine, cosmetics and food

19 hours ago Mia Thompson

researchers Supreme Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) in the SynBio4Flav project, which is developing a technology to produce flavonoids and other highly complex natural substances using microbial communities as bioagents. This new technology could become a sustainable alternative to traditional crops for the traditional production of these materials from plant extracts, which are environmentally inefficient and have very low yields. Flavonoids are highly valuable compounds due to their multiple applications in medicine, cosmetics and food.

The project, led by researcher from the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC) Juan Nogales, is developing a production technique that allows for a more efficient use of available resources through the use of microbial communities capable of replicating the processes of synthesis of flavonoids from plants. Nogales says SynBio4Flav’s pioneering approach has the potential to be applied to the sustainable production of other complex organic compounds.

Researchers have developed a new technique for producing flavonoids. Photo: CNB-CSIC.

Researchers take advantage of the huge potential of microbial biosynthesis and their ability to co-exist in mutualistic communities. Instead of optimizing a single microbial species to produce flavonoids, the different stages of the production process are distributed among several species. It is a method based on the functional integration of microbial communities, in which the production of one species acts as a resource for another, the researcher explains.

The ultimate goal of the project is to develop local microbial factories with a significant capacity to convert urban and agricultural organic waste into value-added natural products. Nogales says the potential economic and environmental benefits are numerous, as this will allow expensive and currently scarce vehicles to become more affordable, as well as contribute to the conservation of natural resources.

SynBio4Flav is a project funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Program with the participation of research organizations, academic institutions, SMEs and large leading companies from Spain, Germany, Sweden, Poland, France, Italy and Austria.

More Stories

Chivas brings experience and knowledge to the World Congress of Sports Medicine

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Netflix announces the premiere date of a new science fiction and horror series from the creators of Dark

11 hours ago Mia Thompson

The report reveals that 2 out of 3 medical students question their future as good doctors

1 day ago Mia Thompson

A passion for medicine leads the Puebla paramedic to help others

2 days ago Mia Thompson

“Science cannot do everything on its own.”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Mission Blue brings marine sciences closer to schools

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Chivas brings experience and knowledge to the World Congress of Sports Medicine

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Mali players come to strike in the mixed zone

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Tropical Storm Ian will hit the coasts of Quintana Roo and Yucatan – El Financiero

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

MSF sets up Ebola treatment center in Uganda

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

“1899”, the yet to be released Netflix series that already generates dozens of theories

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter