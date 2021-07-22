Netflix, Apple and NASA, Pedro Sanchez upcoming visits on his trip to the United States to attract investors

Pedro Sanchez will visit Los Angeles and San Francisco Within the agenda set on his tour of the United States and After visiting New York Looking for investors for Spain. During these coming days they are waiting for our Prime Minister Netflix, Apple and NASA facilities.

Pedro Sanchez traveled to the United States with one goal, Attracting investors to our country, a message that was said and repeated both on American television and at the Cervantes Institute in New York: “We hope to attract about $500 billion in private investment and we hope to have cooperation with the private sector in the United States.”

era It is also inevitable to talk about the coronavirus pandemic, The head of government assures that by the end of the summer 70% of the population will be immunized with the full guideline. “We are already on the cusp of reaching 70% of the population by the end of August, and we have already started vaccinating young people,” he concluded.

Likewise, I have alluded to this data to defend it Spain will be one of the “fastest growing economies in the developed world in this phase of recovery” And that “this is the time to invest because we are witnessing an acceleration of economic growth in Spain.”

The Prime Minister has defended it Its management is the guarantee of “stability” and “certainty” For US corporate and fund investments, since He presents “facts” and the opposition “screams”.It also plans to approve the new state’s general budgets this year.

The relationship between the former American president, Donald Trump and Pedro Sanchez were complicated. “It has been very difficult to understand the relationship with the Trump administration” and the relationship with Joe Biden appears not to be very volatile either. Neither of the two leaders arranged a meeting, and explained from Moncloa that the agenda for this trip was purely economic.