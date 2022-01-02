Netflix Movies 2022: This is the most watched movie so far this year

A new year has begun, so in these early days of the weekend, millions of people have taken the time to watch TV and watch content on streaming platforms, especially from Netflix, so in these few hours, it appeared that 2022, it is very clear what Movie Most viewed so far in general.

It was only a week ago, on December 24, when I accessed the catalog Netflix One of his films that has raised more expectations in recent weeks, revolves around him “do not search”, which has been a hit since its first show as well as actors starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill, has a plot that has attracted millions of subscribers to the streaming platform.

What is the topic of “not looking”?

“do not search” It tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who discovered that within a few months a meteorite would destroy the planet Earth. From that moment on, they must warn humanity of the danger that awaits them through the media. However, millions of people do not believe it, in addition to not receiving the expected support from the US government, which is why this film is already classified as an “Anti-Armaggedon” movie.

it is “do not search”It is a black comedy-style film that gives a new twist to the classic apocalyptic stories in which the United States no longer appears as the country responsible for saving humanity in thousands of films.

Until now, Netflix He stated that this Adam McKay-directed film was a complete hit with the film already having over 111 million hours of remake, though, so far criticism has split as it has 55% on Rotten Tomatoes. From positive reviews, it has an average rating of 6.4/10, so if you dare to see it, you will definitely like it or want to forget about it.