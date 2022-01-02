Netflix Movies 2022: This is the most watched movie so far this year

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

A new year has begun, so in these early days of the weekend, millions of people have taken the time to watch TV and watch content on streaming platforms, especially from Netflix, so in these few hours, it appeared that 2022, it is very clear what Movie Most viewed so far in general.

It was only a week ago, on December 24, when I accessed the catalog Netflix One of his films that has raised more expectations in recent weeks, revolves around him “do not search”, which has been a hit since its first show as well as actors starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett and Jonah Hill, has a plot that has attracted millions of subscribers to the streaming platform.

