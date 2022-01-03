William Levy thanks followers for the success of “Café con aroma de mujer” on Netflix, El Siglo de Torreón

Cuban-American actor William Levy is experiencing one of his best moments when he reappeared in soap operas thanks to the Colombian melodrama “Café con aroma de mujer” after a long absence from Latin television, and his last production in Mexico was “La tempestad” (2013).

Last December 29th arrived the remake of what was a successful 1990s Telenovela of the same name, which was adapted in Mexico under the title “When You’re Mine” by TV Azteca with Silvia Navarro and Sergio Basañez and “Distilling” love From Televisa. Currently, the original released in 2021 by RCN Televisión and on Telemundo in the United States, is among the top ten most-watched Netflix in Mexico, ranks second in the series and third overall.

Given the good response to the melodrama starring Levi and actress Laura Londono, the actor did not hesitate to thank his followers on Instagram with a video, where he also spoke about what he expects for 2022.

“My people, above all, I would like to wish you a year full of happiness, especially health and many successes. And secondly, I would like to thank you for all the love and support you have given us at ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ on Netflix across Latin America and Spain Because this success was thanks to you.”