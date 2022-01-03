Prime Video, Peacock o Netflix – Conocedores.com

Without a doubt, Spider-Man 3: No Way Home is the highest-grossing movie of 2021, beating all expectations. And although it is far from the numbers reached by Spider-Man, the animated film also managed to appear on the billboard and in the so-called “box office” with more than just encouraging numbers. Where do you watch Sing 2 while streaming?

Here again, as in the case Spider-Man 3: No Way HomeThere is a complex web of conventions, making it difficult to know where the movie will premiere, which can also vary between the United States and other countries in the world.

Sing 2 hit theaters five years after the first installment. It was originally scheduled to launch in December 2020, and was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

The animated production features the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Pharrell Williams, Bono, and many more.

After its cinematic passage, the film can be streamed on Peacock in the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, since Universal signed an agreement for all of the company’s films to move to its own platform beginning in 2022, 45 days later. Release.

But Sing 2 premiered in 2021, just days before the new year arrives.

Amazon Prime video She signed a multi-year agreement for the rights to broadcast Universal Films. But, here too, the alliance takes effect from the films of 2022.

Between Peacock and Amazon Prime Video they will share the transmission. Within four months of their theatrical release date, Universal films will begin broadcasting on Peacock. After four months, they’ll go to Prime Video for 10 months, and then the movies to Peacock for at least another four months.

But Netflix currently airs global animation films from Illumination and DreamWorks. Beginning in 2022, Netflix can still stream releases of studio animations during the 10-month pay period that Peacock doesn’t have. Anyway, these movies will arrive on Prime Video at a later time.