Don’t look for: The movie’s phone line is real and hides a “hot” secret | Leonardo DiCaprio | Jennifer Lawrence | not looking | Netflix | Movies and TV shows

do not search (Don’t search in Spanish) has captured the attention of viewers since its first show on Netflix. The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, hides not only strong criticism of society and its response to a global catastrophe, but also some details that only savvy fans have noticed, such as the figure used in one of the movie’s scenes.

Specifically, there is a sequence in which Dr. Mindy announces a phone line, launched in collaboration between BASH Cellular and the US government, to answer questions about a comet that threatens to destroy the Earth.

Don’t look for a superstar group. Photo: Twitter / @DontLookUpNews

surprise answer

In the aforementioned promotion, the report’s voiceover was used to reveal how he communicated with the scientists: “Call 1-800-532-4500 to be quiet. Offer is only available to bash customers.” However, several viewers identified and discovered that the line was genuine.

At this point, you might be thinking it might be from an unfortunate person (as happened with The Squid Game), but it’s not. the The number, as confirmed by People magazine, surprisingly leads to a sexual streak.

Not looking for a satire on today’s society. Photo: Composition / Netflix

“Welcome to America’s hottest hotline. Guys, the hottest women are waiting to talk to you – press 1 now. Ladies, to talk to interesting, educated men for free, press 2,” she hears on the phone.

While it may sound funny or annoying to many Netflix users, the producers or anyone associated with Don’t Look Up has yet to comment on this fact. However, it is expected to replace scene data.