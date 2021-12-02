Netflix: Peru Enjoys Featured Participation in Farándula nndc | TVMAS

Mario Gayoso is a Peruvian national who has succeeded abroad thanks to his engineering knowledge and is part of a program Netflix Engineering Pleasures.

It is often said that cooking is a science. The phrase takes on special meaning with “Engineering Delights” (Baking Impossible), a new game show on Netflix where teams of two are formed: a pastry chef and an engineer. Both should make amazing prototypes, like a cake car.

This whimsical collaboration has proven so effective that the program has quickly become one of the favorites for streaming users, who can see truly unique challenges. However, the really special thing about the show is finding a native of us among the contestants.

His name is Mario Gayoso, he lived in Austin, Texas, for ten years. In 2020, he was approached by Netflix to be part of “Engineering Delights” as it is known in Latin America.

Mario studied Engineering at the Catholic University and Business Administration at the University of Lima. During his stay in the United States, he held positions in marketing and sales management and worked for well-known companies such as Univision, Telemundo and Groupon, as well as car dealerships and real estate companies.

But that’s not all, Mario also has his own business “EmE Creative LaB”, a creative lab for prototyping and 3D printing where he owns more than a dozen state-of-the-art 3D printing machines.

By uniting his knowledge of engineering with the extensive experience he added in his multiple fields of work, Mario was able to provide highly creative and effective solutions throughout the episodes, distinguished not only by his creativity, but also by his pride in being a professional. Peruvian struggles resolutely to succeed abroad and leave the name of our country at the top.

And while the task of preparing the cake falls to his teammate, an Italian pastry chef, Mario’s idea was to use lucuma in one of the challenges, thus allowing the flavors of our land to continue to internationalize.

The Peruvian engineer can be seen through it in 137 countries and ten languages. Season 1 can already be enjoyed from October 6.

