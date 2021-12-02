The Matrix: Where to see the original trilogy before the Matrix revival

In your hand is the decision to take the red or blue pill, live in an unreal world or learn the truth. If you swallow the blue pill, the blindfold will fall from your eyes and you will be able to relive all the stories in the world of The Matrix. Epic The Wachowski Sisters He’s back again with The Matrix Resurrections, a new feature film that will complement the stories of Neo and Company. Those who want to update the original movies may be wondering what services they can see: we solve them in the following lines.

Where can you stream the Matrix trilogy?

There is always the option to buy the DVD and Blu-Ray versions, but if you want to see them without discs in between, you have the opportunity to buy them digitally or through various VOD platforms. The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions are part of the Catalog HBO Max and Movistar Plus. According to Telefónica’s app, these contents can be enjoyed on its platform until December 31. As for Animatrix, the animation product, it is only available for digital purchase.

Take advantage of the big event that marks the debut of a new movie in the sci-fi epic, some spanish rooms They will have The Matrix in theaters starting Friday, December 3rd. Since 1999, more than twenty years have passed, and as in the case of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, it’s the perfect moment to re-immerse yourself in those earlier adventures.

The Matrix Resurrections will premiere in December 22 In cinemas. Additionally, in the United States and Latin America, viewers will also be able to enjoy the movie on HBO Max. Production, directed and written by Lana Wachowski, Keanu Reeves reprises the role of Neo, as well as Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.