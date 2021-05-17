Netflix | “Sweet Tooth”: The platform announces a release date for the series based on DC Comic

Platform Netflix The official trailer and new photos by “Sweet tooth”, New production based on the comic before Capital With the same name as Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairy tale about a hybrid, part deer, part kids, and lonely migrant who sets out on an unusual adventure.

This production featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey as executive producers, in addition, its episodes will be available from June 4.

Executive producer, writer, and director Jim Mikel discussed the history “Sweet tooth” And it tries to show the importance of preserving faith in humanity.

“Sweet tooth ‘ “It’s a miserable story of a new kind, full of hope and liveliness,” commented Mickel. “It’s a compelling story – we ride trains, climb mountains, run through forests. It’s a series that talks about the components of a family, what a home really means, and the importance of preserving faith in humanity.”

What is the topic of “Sweet Tooth”?

Although it is not known for certain whether they are hybrids. ”Sweet tooth“They are a cause or consequence of the virus, many humans fear and chase after them. Thus, Gus (Christian Convey), who is part of deer and boys, has lived safely in his home in the woods for a decade, until he begins an unexpected friendship with a lone wanderer named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). ).

Both characters set off on an unusual adventure through the ruins of America in search of answers: about the origins of Gus, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home.

However, this pair’s history is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus soon discovers that the fertile and dangerous world outside the jungle is more complex than he had imagined.