Netflix temporarily suspends service in Russia

Netflix Inc.. suspended service RussiaA company spokesman said on Sunday. earlier this week, Netflix Temporarily halt all future projects and acquisitions in Russia while assessing the impact of the previous invasion of Ukraine Moscow“Given the conditions on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a spokesperson said. Netflix.

broadcast platform It had previously said it had no plans to add state channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would force it to distribute state-backed channels.

Tik Tok will suspend its posting service

For its part, the famous social network, Tik Tok, announced, on Sunday, the suspension of publishing all video content on it Russia To maintain the safety of your employees and comply with new laws against “Fake news“In that country.

This is a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin He enacted a law on Friday that provides prison terms of up to 15 years for those who spread “false news” about the Russian military.

Among the other companies that announced today the suspension of operations were American Express. “In light of Russia’s continued and unprovoked attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia,” the company said in a statement.

It is also detailed that all cards issued from abroad Russia It cannot be used to make purchases or withdraw money within the country, but citizens with cards issued in the country will be able to make purchases within Russia.

This comes as part of a series of sanctions implemented by the United States and the European Union against the most important banks in Russia, including Sberbank.