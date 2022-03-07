Netflix temporarily suspends service in Russia

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Netflix Inc.. suspended service RussiaA company spokesman said on Sunday. earlier this week, Netflix Temporarily halt all future projects and acquisitions in Russia while assessing the impact of the previous invasion of Ukraine Moscow“Given the conditions on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a spokesperson said. Netflix.

broadcast platform It had previously said it had no plans to add state channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would force it to distribute state-backed channels.

Tik Tok will suspend its posting service

For its part, the famous social network, Tik Tok, announced, on Sunday, the suspension of publishing all video content on it Russia To maintain the safety of your employees and comply with new laws against “Fake news“In that country.

This is a result of Russian President Vladimir Putin He enacted a law on Friday that provides prison terms of up to 15 years for those who spread “false news” about the Russian military.

Among the other companies that announced today the suspension of operations were American Express. “In light of Russia’s continued and unprovoked attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia,” the company said in a statement.

It is also detailed that all cards issued from abroad Russia It cannot be used to make purchases or withdraw money within the country, but citizens with cards issued in the country will be able to make purchases within Russia.

➡️ Subscribe to our newsletter and receive the most relevant feedback in your email

This comes as part of a series of sanctions implemented by the United States and the European Union against the most important banks in Russia, including Sberbank.

More Stories

Davis Cup: Analysis of Colombia’s defeat against the United States – Tennis – Sports

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Gladys Tegeda sets new continental and national records in women’s marathon | News

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

In first person: Joe Kelly tells fans to ‘don’t forget baseball’ amid lockdown

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

He’s playing the Africa Cup and he hired a double to run his test: the amazing confession of a detainee

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Gladys Tejeda sets a new South American record at the Seville Marathon

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Unusual: CONCACAF vetoes a Haiti team that withdrew from the tournament because they were not granted visas to go to the United States.

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

‘CODA’ and Derbez are walking hard towards the Oscars

17 seconds ago Cynthia Porter

Science explains why people believe in conspiracies – teach me about science

1 min ago Mia Thompson

Davis Cup: Analysis of Colombia’s defeat against the United States – Tennis – Sports

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android | So you can mirror your mobile screen to TV without cables or apps | smart display | TV | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Applications | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

3 mins ago Leo Adkins

Russia and Ukraine: The tragic situation of civilians trying to flee Irbin amid Russian bombing

4 mins ago Cedric Manwaring