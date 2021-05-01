Netflix: These are the movies of Wes Anderson, Director of the Grand Budapest Hotel that you can watch in the app

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Wes Anderson She was born on May 1, 1969 in United State Over the years, he became one of the most famous directors in Hollywood. His unusual style and unique stories are the hallmarks that have made him a favorite of cinema.

Among his most famous feature films is Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Royal Tenenbaums, Journey to Darjeeling, Rushmore, Kingdom of SunriseAnd the Isle of Dogs s El Gran Budapest Hotel, Among other things.

Topics that Anderson His films focus on comedy, with dangerous elements, such as bleak themes, grief, dysfunctional families, abandonment of parents, fornication, and rivalry between siblings. Other elements that stand out in cinema include camera movements and his obsession with symmetrical compositions, fast zooming, limited color palettes, and the use of models.

Among the actors he’s collaborating with are Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Edward Norton, Simore Castle, Angelica Huston, Jason Schwartzman and Kumar Ballana. He also writes some texts with Roman Coppola.

Wes Anderson movies

The Director was nominated 7 times for Oscar, But he never managed to keep the statuette small. Although his films always received public approval. The feature film you can see it in Netflix it’s a Kingdom of SunriseThat he takes part in Bruce WillisEdward Norton, Tilda Swinton, Harvey Keitel, Bob Ballaban, and recent Oscar winner Frances McDormand.

Other Wes Anderson movies

Among Wes Anderson’s other great successes:

Rushmore
Royal Tenenbooms
Aquatic Life with Steve Zissou
Darjeeling Travel
Wonderful Mr. Fox
El Gran Budapest Hotel

Plus, in 2014 he made one of his followers’ favorite movies, talked about Isle of Dogs:

Netflix: These are the movies of Wes Anderson, Director of the Grand Budapest Hotel that you can watch in the app

