“Kanye West Presents Tennis to the President of Uganda”

American rapper Kanye West On Monday, in Kampala, he met Ugandan President Yoweri Kagota Museveni who presented him with white sneakers during his visit to the African country, where the singer plans to record a music video.

Museveni West and his wife, the famous socialite, greeted Kim kardashianAt his official residence in the Ugandan capital, elheraldodemexico.com.mx.

“I welcome American entertainment stars Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.” Museveni said on his Twitter account, “I had a fruitful conversation with the two of them about how to promote Ugandan tourism and arts.”

The president posted photos of the meeting on the social network, where the musician, wearing a purple hat, delivered the shoes to Yoweri.

Kardashian also appears in the shots, dressed in a matching gray jacket and pants, and the president – the third head of state in power for the longest term in Africa – gave him a copy of his autobiography on sowing mustard seeds. .

The couple, who traveled with their 5-year-old daughter North, stayed at a hotel in Murchison National Park, where they arrived last Friday by helicopter.