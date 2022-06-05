Netflix was unable to film the events of Jubilee

According to international media, the platform flowAnd the netflix, He didn’t have a chance to film a business Platinum Jubilee.

my photographer Netflix They have not been approved/authorized to attend the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II and will be “moved” if they prepare to photograph the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from public, according to the English newspaper. “The Telegraph”.

Streaming service, which makes a documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle They will not be able to attend the festivities, despite the fact that media from all over the world were present at the four-day festive events, as reported by “La Putana”.

The British networks More Americans set up positions outside Buckingham Palace for the best The hosts and guests are depicted.

Others will photograph the actual arrivals in St. Paul’s Cathedral, Forces of Color The procession took place today, Sunday noon, from official sites, after the security authorized it.

“If it’s a difference Netflix Try mounting tripods for the camera or professional lighting to photograph the royal family, the directors of Jubilee will fire them.”

The jubilee key events, Including a Saturday night concert and parade, broadcast on the BBC,

Lillipet Mountbatten-Windsor

Prominent members of the British royal family on Saturday wished a happy birthday to Lilibit Mountbatten-Windsor (on Saturday), the one-year-old daughter of the Dukes of Sussex, Enrique and Meghan, who is with her parents in the UK. Participation in the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is the first time the 96-year-old has met little Lillipet, who was born in California (US), where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live after they decided in early 2020 to leave the British royal house and leave the US. kingdom.

