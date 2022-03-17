Netflix will charge extra for those who share your account with you

45 mins ago Cynthia Porter

The Netflix streaming platform will charge an additional amount to users who share their account credentials with people who live outside the home, the company said Wednesday in a statement on its website.

Currently, this policy will be implemented on a trial basis without a deadline in Chile and Costa Rica – at an approximate additional cost of three dollars – and in Costa Rica, where it will be approximately $2.10 per additional user.

The action attempts to limit those profiles of people who don’t pay for their subscription, enjoy it from a different address than the one the account is associated with and pay half the bill with the owner.

If the platform detects that an account is being accessed from outside the home, it will ask the user to enter a verification code to validate the login.

Of course, members of the Basic, Standard, or “Premium” plan will be able to share their profile information, list of saved addresses, or recommendations to another new account, but in exchange for this additional subscription.

Netflix has 222 million subscribers worldwide, but the number of new users and the growth curve have softened in recent months, so the company is trying to find new ways to turn a profit.

Recently, the platform has also raised the prices of its services in countries like the United States or Canada.

More Stories

Netflix will charge extra for those who share your account with you

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

TV series starring Volodimir Zelensky returns to Netflix in the US

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

This is the order to watch the Marvel series that was on Netflix

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

3 Hot Movies on Netflix

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

‘Sin señas speciales’, Ariel Award-Winning Mexican Film by Fernanda Valades You can watch it on Amazon Prime | Cinema and entertainment series

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Anna Delphi: What happened to her legal case and how did she receive the success of the series from prison?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Ministry of Economy, UNDP and GIZ are strengthening cooperation with states and municipalities to advance Mexico’s 2030 Agenda at the local level.

42 mins ago Mia Thompson

Netflix will charge extra for those who share your account with you

45 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Science – Past carbon effects suggest future climate scenarios – Publimetro México

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

The World Cup qualifiers between Iraq and the UAE will not be held in Baghdad

47 mins ago Sharon Hanson

James Webb Just Sent His First Sharp Photo, And It’s Beautiful – Teach Me About Science

49 mins ago Leo Adkins