Verstappen’s catchy phrase about the Formula 1 Netflix series: “It’s more than…”

The Formula 1 In a surge of popularity that would have been unimaginable a few years ago. Many young people have been involved in the best motorsport category in the world thanks to a series called on Netflix drive to survive, which propelled the Great Circus into markets it had historically struggled to enter, such as the United States. Despite having many fans, the production won many critics, and nothing more and nothing less among them Max Verstappen.

And the last world champion announced in an interview last October that he would not participate in the fourth season of drive to survive, which premiered March 11 on Netflix. after not participating, Verstappen He watched a few episodes and had his say, “I only watched a couple of episodes, but I wasn’t very impressed. That’s nothing, competition rigging. In my opinion, it’s A more realistic view.”

Verstappen was in the first three seasons of Drive To Survive.

The drama that Netflix is ​​adding to the events taking place in a year Formula 1 It’s one of the main criticisms the series receives from audiences that are more robust in this category. as well as from Verstappenwho gave an example of this in one of the chapters of the new part: “Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo are two great people that I know, they are really great characters and right away in the second episode they seem not very friendly with each other, which is not true for me and that is why I am not part of it as well.” Red Bull about how drive to survive It provokes a duel between McLaren drivers.

In the same line Sergio “Chico” Perez companion Verstappen On Red Bull: “They tried to create a lot of drama, which is something the season itself really got. It seems to me that they went too far this time, I thought it would be the best season but I haven’t finished watching it yet,” said the Mexican pilot, adding that he’d be participating less in production this year.

The Dutchman will defend his title starting this weekend.

It’s clear that the world champion’s absence from last season takes a little sparkle from the new 10 seasons that premiered drive to survive Which, though, is on the list of the 10 most-watched series on Netflix in more than 30 countries. CEO Formula 1Stefano Domenicali confirmed that they will try to do something different with Netflix in the coming years to avoid exaggerated drama and “sham rivalries” and that all pilots want to participate. Only time will tell whether Verstappen He will return to the series but, for now, that doesn’t seem to be the case.