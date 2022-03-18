The Academy Awards will award a prize to the film with the most votes on Twitter

This content was published on February 14, 2022 – 21:29

Los Angeles (USA), February 14 (EFE). – For the first time in history, the Academy Awards will open their voting to the public and learn which movie got the most votes on Twitter, the Hollywood Academy announced Monday.

From today until March 3rd, netizens will be able to choose their favorite movie with the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite and also choose which scene they enjoyed this year under the #OscarsCheerMoment tag.

The best messages will be included in the broadcast of the ceremony, on March 27, and in addition, the Academy will conduct a draw for all participants three trips to next year’s ceremony, where the winners will be able to present one of the prizes.

In addition to Twitter, you can also vote for your favorite movie from the foundation’s website.

“The Oscars are an opportunity to unite people from all over the world with their love of cinema and through these activities, social network users now have more opportunities to interact with the ceremony in real time, and to form and participate in a community,” said Merrill Johnson, the Academy’s vice president for digital marketing, in a statement.

The organization insisted that the most-voted film would simply be “honored”, which might not be nominated for awards, but the initiative does not open any official category.

In 2019, after several years when the Oscars audience was in deep decline, the Academy suggested creating a category that would reward the year’s “most popular” movie, but the idea didn’t work.

His intent was to appeal to an audience of “blockbuster films,” such as Marvel franchises, DC Comics, and Star Wars, without having to include them in their general categories, which are reserved for author films or films from the independent circuit.

In fact, none of the ten best-grossing films of the year were among the top ten highest-grossing films of the season.

“The Power of the Dog”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Coda”, “Don’t Look Up”, “King Richard”, “Nightmare Alley”, “Drive My Car”, “Dune”, “Belfast” and ” West Side Story are the nominees for this year’s Best Picture Oscar. EFE

