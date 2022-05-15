Netflix will consider streaming • ENTER.CO

Can you imagine watching stand-up comedies and unscripted shows right on Netflix? Apparently, Netflix is ​​thinking about it. According to a report from LimitThe platform is working on a special function that allows users to consume certain types of content through live broadcasts.

As reported by Deadline, this new segment that Netflix is ​​targeting will focus on the possibility of live streaming as well as meetings. For example, “Sunset Sale,” one of Netflix’s most popular real estate reality shows, recently had a live meeting. Given this, this will allow direct voting on this type of content.

Likewise, the platform can use these submissions for special events that they execute from time to time. Some time ago, the platform held the “Netflix is ​​a joke” festival, a live comedy event in which at least 100 comedians participated. The event, which was held in Los Angeles, USA, was attended by prominent figures from the media such as Dave Chappelle, Larry David and Pete Davidson.

At the moment we don’t know to what date the company would like to launch this functionality, it may not even see the light of day. It should be borne in mind that all posts that begin to develop platforms and social networks often do not cross the threshold. However, a small group of Netflix developers have announced that they are in the initial stages of development.

For its part, Disney Plus, one of Netflix’s main competitors, has already ventured into live streaming. In February, Disney broadcast the Academy Awards show live. We will have to wait for future announcements from Netflix, as it is undoubtedly a platform strategy to win back subscribers after the massive drop.

Photo: Archive