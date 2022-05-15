‘Doctor Strange 2’ continues to make history and beats ‘Iron Man’, ‘Thor’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ in global box office gross for just 10 days in theaters

It was the opening weekend of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ overwhelming, Well, in just three days, the “Black Widow”, “Eternal”, “Shang Zhi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” income in their entire business career exceeded. As expected the movie Sam Raimi It went on to sweep its second week, beating other popular Marvel titles along the way.

raging

The sequel to “Doctor Strange 2” wrapped up its second weekend in theaters with global revenues of $688 million, adding another 61 million in the United States and 83.5 million in the rest of the world. This way, the World Championships at the box office Benedict Cumberbatch Up to x million dollars.

This made Doctor Strange’s Multiverse Madness already surpass what titles like “Thor,” which settled at $449 million, “Iron Man,” which stayed at $585 million, or the first “Doctor Strange,” which racked up 676 million. And soon he must surpass “Captain America and the Winter Soldier” (714 million) or “Guardians of the Galaxy” (770 million).

It’s only a matter of time before “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” crosses the $1,000 million mark in global income, something that only 10 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have generated so far.. The question that remains is to what extent this amount will exceed and what position will the occupation end up with Among the studio’s highest-grossing films. At the moment, the tenth place is in the hands of “Captain Marvel” with an amount of 1129 million dollars. Obviously, it is possible to reach this number and we will see what its ceiling is