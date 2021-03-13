New movies, series, and documentaries

Series coming to Disney + in January 2021

The Boy Who Could Be King – January 1

The series tells the story of Alex, a twelve-year-old English boy whose troubles recede when the sword discovers Excalibur.

MARVEL Studios Legends – January 8

New Marvel Studios series covering the MCU’s most relevant moments.

Bad Bart – January 8

Premiere of chapter 14 of season 31 of The Simpsons, as there is an interesting crossover between the animated series and the Avengers. It will feature Anthony and Joe Russo (Directors) and actress Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill). Additionally, two seasons of Season 31 of The Simpsons are released every Friday.

Scarlet Witch and Vision – January 15

In January 2021, Disney + premiered Scarlet Witch and Vision, a Marvel series on Disney +, mixing sitcom style with the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). In it, Wanda Maximov (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) lead a normal life in a residential area, but soon they realize that nothing is what it seems.

The New Mutant – January 29

A series based on the Marvel comics, in which five young men with special powers are forced to receive treatment in a secretive institution that theoretically seeks to cure them.However, his isolation is another step in the battle between good and evil.

Movies coming to Disney + January 2021

This month comes from Pixar Popcorn, with new stories starring Pixar characters that can be quickly enjoyed on the platform. Additionally, Disney + includes movies like X-Men – Dark Phoenix. The films that have arrived are:

Champions – January 6

My brother hunts dinosaurs – January 6th

Pixar Popcorn – Jan.22

The Book of Life – January 22

X-Men – Dark Phoenix – Jan 22

Coming to Disney + documentaries in January 2021

If you like sharks, among this month’s Disney + documentaries we have three shark-related films. In addition, it is also showing a documentary about American pilot Amelia Earhart and her disappearance in the Pacific Ocean, in which it is indicated that Earhart died as a pariah on an island. The documentary premieres are: