Dolce announced that she will be suing the father of Eugenio Derbez’s husband for fraud

The singer said she will go against Alessandra Rosaldo’s father for fraud (Photo: Instagramdulcelacantante)

Singer Dolce announced that she has decided to legally go against Jaime Sanchez Rosaldo, her alleged actor and singer Alessandra Rosaldo’s father, This is after Dulce was accused of owing him three and a half million pesos that he gave her an advance on a tour that had not taken place.

Dulce held a conference for various media, where she said that her legal team recommended that she pursue against Sanchez Rosaldo Because its modus operandi is full of irregular issues including what the contract with Dolce is supposed to include.

Specifically, Dulce assured that the contract that linked her to her tour with Napoleon had been canceled long before the pandemic arrived, due to the fact that Sanchez Rosaldo had incompletely sent her the contract information. Additionally, he said he realized that Jaime Sanchez had signed the contract in his own name and not in that of Dolce, Pretending to be their representative when the aforementioned agreement between them had not yet entered into force. This was stated by the singer:

He told me, “It’s like 36 hours. I will send you these few hours so that you don’t get bored.” I said, “No, I’m not bored, pass it all over”, but he sent me what he wanted (…) Then I checked the contract and found the reason why he didn’t want to Giving it to me, because he signed it on January 11th, when he wasn’t my manager. I made the guy my boss as of February 11th

According to Dulce, Jaime Sánchez Rosaldo gave her incomplete information and with contract errors (Image: Instagram @ instajim07)

According to the actress, this contract resulted in a benefit of 11 million pesos for Jaime Sanchez Rosaldo, after which he searched for her to be able to sign the document and That his share was recorded, but he realized that the date did not match, so Dolce decided not to sign it. She also indicated that she asked Sanchez to allow her some freedom to participate in other events, something that Sanchez Rosaldo promised her, and that he even sent her a letter.

But how funny it is that he put his name ‘Jaime Sáchez Rosaldo’ and not Jaime Sánchez Rosaldo, I tell him, my last name is Noeggerath and I was never wrong when writing it, your last name is Sánchez and you are wrong in writing? How can I trust a manager who gives me something, takes months to comply with, and when he does, he makes a mistake and writes Sachs and doesn’t realize it. There is a semblance of a personality cheater

The actress said that she will not be intimidated and that she will respond to legal authorities (Photo: Instagramdulcelacantante)

Dolce repeated that she would not be intimidated by Sanchez Rosaldo’s actions, so she announced that she was underestimated because she is a woman and because she is accustomed to living and working alone, But he asserts that he is “absolutely wrong” if he thinks he will be intimidated:

He has entered the cave, but he does not want to see the wolf, well, the wolf has already appeared to him and I am not a neglected woman. He thinks that because I am alone, and because I do not have a husband and I do not have a manager, I live alone; He thinks maybe he can do anything with me or scare me. If I had to sell or borrow to satisfy what the law demands of me and not a fool to demand through the magazine

It must be remembered that Jaime Sanchez Rosaldo demanded a refund of the three million pesos because he would have violated the contract that he signed with him due to Dolce’s participation in a concert called “Gran Diosa”. He appeared alongside Manoella Torres, Rocío Banquells and María del Sol. However, it will now be before the legal authorities as the end of the conflict will be reached.

