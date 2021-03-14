Five romantic movies on Netflix to watch with your love on Sundays

This lovely long weekend is perfect for us to just think about grabbing a bag of popcorn and have to see some time Netflix Beside the love of your life.

On the other hand, on this lovely Sunday, you can seize the opportunity to spend it at home with your partner and watch some of those movies that make you cute with kisses and kisses.

In search of a perfect weekend getaway, below we recommend five romantic bars that you can find on Netflix.

Remember not to forget to share this content with people you know who want to spend quality time with their partners. Are you ready for Netflix and Chilli?

Violet The Finch

Two teenagers suffer from the emotional and physical wounds of their past. Together, they discover that even the tiniest of moments can be relevant.

Crazy out

Crazy about her is a Spanish original comedy film from Netflix released on February 26, 2021. The movie is directed by Danny de la Ordin and starring Faro Cervantes and Susanna Abito.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump, a strong and innocent young Southern man, is the hero of decisive events in US history.

Kissing booth

Elle’s first kiss marks the beginning of a forbidden love affair with the sweet kid at school, but it could also be the end of her relationship with her best friend.

To all the kids I’ve fallen in love with

Lara Jane writes secret and revealing letters to her five fans, but she never intends to send them.

Maverick