New York was flooded at dawn after heavy rain

New York City and its suburbs Heavy rain fell on Friday morning, This led to flash floods and chaos on public transportation. The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood warnings for several boroughs, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Jersey City, New Jersey.

Yes! Flooding at Grand Army Plaza Station in Brooklyn, NY this morning with more rain on the way! LSC Viewer: Andre Forbes pic.twitter.com/M0V8WWtAcj – Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) September 29, 2023

Shocking pictures showed the cars Struggling to make progress on flooded roads in parts of Queens and Brooklyn. JFK International Airport saw more than 3 inches (7.5 cm) of rain, while LaGuardia Airport urged travelers to avoid Terminal A, which was closed due to flooding.

Major flooding issues throughout Brooklyn, NYC this morning and many surrounding areas! Many roads are unsuitable – more rain on the way! LSC Viewer: Mike Weinberger | New York City pic.twitter.com/rKkMuZ11bg – Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) September 29, 2023

Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to avoid the roads, He described the accumulated water as “deadly.” Authorities also issued alerts about major disruptions to subway service, especially in areas of Brooklyn. Several services, including the 2, 3, 4, 5 and B subway lines in Brooklyn, were suspended, and N line trains experienced delays. New York authorities declare a state of emergency due to heavy rain.

At the Clark Street station in Brooklyn Heights, The passengers were stranded and did not know how to continue their journey. Meanwhile, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, streets were flooded, forcing New Yorkers to brave the deluge on their daily commute.

| Floods in Brooklyn, New York: pic.twitter.com/LbuMYgfNur – Global Alert (@AlertaMundial2) September 29, 2023

Authorities urged residents to remain alert as more rain is expected throughout the day and night. Citizens are advised to monitor updates from local authorities and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. Severe weather conditions are expected to continue, potentially causing further disruption to transportation and risks for city residents trying to navigate flooded streets.

