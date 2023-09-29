New York was flooded at dawn after heavy rain

Cedric Manwaring September 29, 2023 0
New York was flooded at dawn after heavy rain

New York City and its suburbs Heavy rain fell on Friday morning, This led to flash floods and chaos on public transportation. The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood warnings for several boroughs, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island and Jersey City, New Jersey.

We recommend: Not only in CDMX! France will seek to eliminate the spread of bed bugs in the Paris metro

Shocking pictures showed the cars Struggling to make progress on flooded roads in parts of Queens and Brooklyn. JFK International Airport saw more than 3 inches (7.5 cm) of rain, while LaGuardia Airport urged travelers to avoid Terminal A, which was closed due to flooding.

Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to avoid the roads, He described the accumulated water as “deadly.” Authorities also issued alerts about major disruptions to subway service, especially in areas of Brooklyn. Several services, including the 2, 3, 4, 5 and B subway lines in Brooklyn, were suspended, and N line trains experienced delays. New York authorities declare a state of emergency due to heavy rain.

At the Clark Street station in Brooklyn Heights, The passengers were stranded and did not know how to continue their journey. Meanwhile, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, streets were flooded, forcing New Yorkers to brave the deluge on their daily commute.

Authorities urged residents to remain alert as more rain is expected throughout the day and night. Citizens are advised to monitor updates from local authorities and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. Severe weather conditions are expected to continue, potentially causing further disruption to transportation and risks for city residents trying to navigate flooded streets.

dmr

More Stories

Netherlands, a shooting leaves one dead at Grupo Milenio University Hospital

Netherlands, a shooting leaves one dead at Grupo Milenio University Hospital

Cedric Manwaring September 28, 2023 0
Astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth holding a record for NASA and Latin America

Astronaut Frank Rubio returns to Earth holding a record for NASA and Latin America

Cedric Manwaring September 27, 2023 0
Judge holds Trump and his eldest children liable in fraud lawsuit in New York

Judge holds Trump and his eldest children liable in fraud lawsuit in New York

Cedric Manwaring September 27, 2023 0
Starting a business is not easy, you give up and express it on the networks

Starting a business is not easy, you give up and express it on the networks

Cedric Manwaring September 26, 2023 0
Working day: Greece approves a law extending working days to 6 to 13 hours per day

Working day: Greece approves a law extending working days to 6 to 13 hours per day

Cedric Manwaring September 24, 2023 0
What numbers should you use to win the lottery?

What numbers should you use to win the lottery?

Cedric Manwaring September 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

New York was flooded at dawn after heavy rain

New York was flooded at dawn after heavy rain

Cedric Manwaring September 29, 2023 0

Highway Patrol: Navigating Florida’s Post-Salvage Safety Inspection

Magdalena Zlatica September 29, 2023 0
The Argentine foreign policy course began at UNSAdA – BOSCO PRODUCCIONES

The Argentine foreign policy course began at UNSAdA – BOSCO PRODUCCIONES

Mia Thompson September 29, 2023 0
Netherlands, a shooting leaves one dead at Grupo Milenio University Hospital

Netherlands, a shooting leaves one dead at Grupo Milenio University Hospital

Cedric Manwaring September 28, 2023 0
La Jornada – Republicans block a project to finance the US government’s obligations

La Jornada – Republicans block a project to finance the US government’s obligations

Mia Thompson September 28, 2023 0