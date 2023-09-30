A cinnamon ritual to welcome the month of October with abundance and prosperity in your home

the beginning of the month They are always the perfect time to implement those ritual Special offers at your business or home to contact Abundancethe flourish And the CareOn this occasion, we will teach you how to implement it Ritual with cinnamon To invite these blessings into your life during The beginning of OctoberSo that you receive the month with good energy. If you want to know how to do this, keep reading.

the cinnamon It is used in many cultures as another ingredient Rituals of cleanliness and abundancein this case we will combine it with Rosemary and lavender Making incense helps us clean the energy of the home and at the same time attracts and manifests blessings such as prosperity and happiness. Care. Because they will be items used as PerfumesThe herbs must be dry.

