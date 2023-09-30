A cinnamon ritual to welcome the month of October with abundance and prosperity in your home

the beginning of the month They are always the perfect time to implement those ritual Special offers at your business or home to contact Abundancethe flourish And the CareOn this occasion, we will teach you how to implement it Ritual with cinnamon To invite these blessings into your life during The beginning of OctoberSo that you receive the month with good energy. If you want to know how to do this, keep reading.

the cinnamon It is used in many cultures as another ingredient Rituals of cleanliness and abundancein this case we will combine it with Rosemary and lavender Making incense helps us clean the energy of the home and at the same time attracts and manifests blessings such as prosperity and happiness. Care. Because they will be items used as PerfumesThe herbs must be dry.

Related news

The cinnamon ritual begins in October

ingredients

1 cinnamon stick

2 sprigs dried rosemary

2 dried lavender branches

Red thread or rope

How to make

Tie the rosemary, lavender and cinnamon with red thread

Do this with the blessings you want to attract in mind.

Light one end of these items and let the smoke begin to emerge.

Extinguish the flame and keep the ember alive by blowing

When used as incense, the herbs should be very dry. Photo: Pixels/

Once you get your fixOmerium Running you must pass smoking In every corner of your home, always keeping in mind Blessings What do you want to call your life? It is important not to bring this item close Flammable materials Where you can cause a incident Very easily, also remember to keep your home well ventilated while performing this ritual.

Related news