Next Room – El Sol de México

When we hear the term ‘adjacent’ or ‘adjacent’, it comes to mind that you are close to a major place or area, and indeed, this is how ‘next room’ was born in business negotiations; To demand the productive sectors that have made it clear to our government that they must participate in the negotiating tables.

Given this situation, it was made clear that negotiations must take place between governments, and therefore, sectors cannot sit at the table, but can be very close, which is why what we know today as the “next room (CDJ)” was done. Implementing this is at the beginning of the process of negotiating with the United States and Canada the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which is now T-MEC.

In the book “Cuarto de Conjunto” published on the initiative of Don Juan Gallardo Thurlow, which was key in the whole process of commercial opening of our country, he made a documentary, graphic and anecdotal compilation of what undoubtedly marked the development of our country.

As shown in this work, the CDJ served so that the Mexican private sector would, in the first place, have a deep knowledge of itself; To take the pulse of the competitive position of its industries and to be an essential and timely actor and advisor, so that the Federal Government can determine a position on each of the chapters and topics that were on the negotiating table; In this case for three governments: the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Thus arose the role of the “Chamber Together”, led by Don Juan Gallardo, which includes representatives of all productive sectors, united in an unprecedented exercise of cooperation, trust and a common vision of building the national common good, beyond the diversity of private and political interests.

The CDC will become a permanent channel of communication between representatives of the various productive sectors and the government, a tool for providing information, arguments and transparency, which in turn allows a more solid position to generate the necessary agreements and consensus.

I think one of the greatest benefits of trade openness is that it has made productive sectors, entrepreneurs and producers more competitive, more efficient, and in many cases, out of their comfort zone, broadening their horizons and vision. I can’t imagine it would be our country, without the openness of trade that has allowed significant development, investment, foreign exchange and the creation of millions of jobs created as a result of this important opening.

Mexico is one of the most open countries in the world: it has 11 free trade agreements with more than 50 countries, accounting for more than 60% of global GDP, and before that, the history and development of our country was before and one after. Commercial opening.

In this sense, the conference room has been an essential mechanism throughout the various process of negotiations that Mexico has and is still conducting with the world; It wasn’t just a piece of history; Today is part of the present and an example that will continue into the future.

He concluded with what Don Juan Gallardo referred to in his book:It is proof of how, when we work together, in one true team, from the public and private sectors, we can build a much better country.“.

Director General of the National Council of Agriculture