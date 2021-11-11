Nicaragua demands respect and rejects OAS discussion of its ‘status’

Nicaragua student I respect It’s Wednesday at the time Organization of American States (OAS) and refused to have its 51st General Assembly discuss the “situation” in the Central American country.

Nicaragua respects itself, Mr. President. Michael Campbell, the representative of Nicaragua, during the plenary session of the regional body chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, Pedro Brolo.

“This delegation rejects in the most categorical way the inclusion of item 24 on the agenda of this General Assembly,” said the Nicaraguan official.

It thus decided on a draft resolution on the “situation in Nicaragua” promoted by the representatives of Canada, Antigua and Barbuda, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, the United States, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay for discussion in the General Assembly, and which Guatemala will host until about Friday.

Campbell added that Nicaragua deplores “the continued manipulation of this organization at the expense of the Nicaraguan people.”

In addition, he called on all members of the American body to “maintain their unfettered commitment to the fundamental principles of respect for national sovereignty, freedom of self-determination, and non-interference in internal affairs.”

The proposed resolution on the “situation” in Nicaragua deplores the Central American country’s ignorance of the diplomatic and technical initiatives taken by the OAS since June 2019 to promote “representative democracy and the protection of human rights”.

It also seeks to mention that general elections Held last Sunday in Nicaragua, where the President Daniel Ortega Re-elected, “they were not free, fair or transparent and had no democratic legitimacy,” just as the government “seriously undermined democratic institutions in Nicaragua.”

Campbell stressed that the mandate of the Nicaraguan people was “renewed” “in a free, transparent and sovereign manner by the vote of nearly 3 million Nicaraguan citizens, on November 7; we will continue to forge a future of peace, prosperity and prosperity.”

Having wrapped up the role on the representative of Nicaragua, Costa Rica And Republic The Dominican Republic, for its part, demanded the inclusion of the “situation of Haiti” on the agenda, which is going through a political, social and economic crisis exacerbated by the assassination of its president on July 7 at his home.

With Sunday’s results, Ortega, who has ruled the country since 2007 after doing so from 1979 to 1990, secured five more years as president, and again with his wife Rosario Murillo as vice president.

Guatemala is the host country for 51 General Assembly of the Organization of American States, which is taking place around June 10-12 for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a scenario dominated by the contested elections in Nicaragua and under the slogan “For a Renewed America.”

With information from EFE