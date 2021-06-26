Nicaragua: Ramirez, Gioconda and Guaido – El Sol de Mexico

This movie has already been widely watched. Today we see her again in Nicaragua. But we have already seen it in Cuba, Chile, Panama, Venezuela and Bolivia. As well as in other latitudes: Vietnam, Iran, Ukraine. The script is the same, although the actors and scenery are different.

The United States decides to overthrow a rebellious foreign government and begins an international media campaign to discredit the target government. Then he directs his ambassador, with a lot of money, to organize and foment internal opposition.

Something like Guillermo Endara in Panama or, respectively, Henrique Capriles, Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó in Venezuela. This opposition is clearly classified by the United States as a democracy, although the people it claims to represent are not present and the titles of prominent figures from the local oligarchy and some intellectuals in the service of Washington abound. Do the names of Carlos Fernando Chamorro, Sergio Ramirez, and Gioconda Pelli sound familiar to the reader?

But now comes the most difficult task: to warm the street, that is, to assemble the outbreak of an imaginary popular uprising. Something like the sadly famous Venezuelan guarimba, which is presented with abundant international media support as the rebellious people, except that the people are nowhere to be seen.

At the same time, the media campaign should present Washington’s clients as pure Democrats. With the proportions that must be preserved, they are very similar to the well-known Mexican opposition figures. Like Claudio X Gonzalez, acknowledged and notarized recipient of significant financial resources from the United States Embassy in Mexico.

Or like Enrique Krauze and Héctor Aguilar Camín who, perhaps with less talent, would reproduce the roles of Sergio Ramírez or Gioconda Belli on Aztec soil.

However, the tasks that Washington has entrusted to its local personnel do not appear to be going in the right direction. They gained neither support nor attention from the Nicaraguan Sandinistas.

What to do? Another organization against, as in the eighties? Public call for US military intervention? Daniel Ortega was assassinated? To attract the Sandinistas to the anti-Sandinista movement? Somocismo reissue with new faces? Or, at least, Reagan’s Chamorismo Donna Violetta?

[email protected]