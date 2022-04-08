Nine hurricanes are expected to occur in the Atlantic during the 2022 season

next one hurricane season at Atlantic It will have “above average annual” activity and will record four “major hurricanes,” according to annual forecasts from Colorado State University (CSU) in the United States.

according to Forecasts By the CSU Department of Atmospheric Sciences, a total of 19 hurricanes will occur in the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. storms Labeled, that’s with maximum sustained winds of 63 km/h or more, a number higher than the average for 14 tropical storms.

In 2022 there will be four Tornadoes Largerthat is, with winds of at least 178 km/h, and also above the average of three major hurricanes, according to the university’s forecast.

The hurricane season In the Atlantic Basin, which officially begins on June 1 and ends on November 30, a total of, according to CSU, will be recorded, nine Tornadoeswhich carries winds of at least 119 km/h, an amount higher than the average of seven hurricanes.

Noted by Philip J. Klotzbach, who is responsible for the report, notes that the temperature in the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean is “currently close to its normal average”, but that the temperature in the subtropical Atlantic is “warmer than normal”.

Because of this situation, “there is an above-average probability that major hurricanes will hit the continental coast of the United States and the Caribbean.”

CSU takes as a reference the averages set by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), based on history recorded between 1991 and 2020 in the Atlantic.

The report forecasts a total of 90 days of storms, above the 80-day average, as well as 35 days of hurricanes, as in 2020 and 2021, but above the 27-day average.

According to Klotzbach, there is a 71 percent chance that a hurricane will hit somewhere along the eastern coast of the United States, a 46 percent chance of a hurricane reaching the Gulf of Mexico, and a 60 percent chance that it will hit the Caribbean. ..

The expert explained in the report that “it is impossible to predict an entire hurricane season as early as April,” which is why this university periodically updates its forecast, as it will this year on June 2, July 7 and August 4. .

If the forecasts released today are met, 2022 will be the seventh consecutive season of above-average Atlantic hurricanes, and with expectations of 2020, which was a record year, and 2021 particularly active.

Last year’s season ended with 21 named storms, of which seven became hurricanes and of those four became major hurricanes.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is expected to release its forecast for the upcoming season in the Atlantic Basin in May.

With information from EFE