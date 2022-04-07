Ukraine Cases Exceeded Too Much – New York Times Video Shows Ukrainian Soldiers Executing Wounded Russians (Powerful Images)

Warning: powerful images.

A group of Ukrainian soldiers were arrested violently killing Russian soldiers.

New York/Mexico City (However).- A Publish the video online Monday and check before The New York Times seems to appear A group of Ukrainian soldiers kill Russian soldiers Captured on the outskirts of West Town Kyiv.

“He’s still alive. Film these thieves. Look, he’s still alive. He’s panting,” a man said as a Russian soldier with a jacket over his head was seen, apparently wounded, still breathing.

then say The New York TimesA soldier shot the man twice. After the man continues to move, the soldier shoots him again and stops.

At least three other Russian soldiers, including one wounded in the head and handcuffed behind his back, can be seen dead near the victim. All of them wear camouflage clothing and three of them wear white armbands, which are usually worn by Russian soldiers. The team is scattered around him and there are bloodstains near each man’s head.” times.

The New York newspaper adds that the soldiers are lying on the road a few meters from the BMD-2, an infantry fighting vehicle used by Russian airborne units. Some seem to have taken off their jackets, shoes and helmets. Further away from the road, other destroyed vehicles can be seen.”

“The video was filmed on a road north of the village of Dmitrievka, seven miles southwest of Posha, where the discovery in recent days of hundreds of corpses of people in civilian clothes has raised accusations that Russian forces killed civilians as they retreated.” Says The New York Times.

The killings appear to have been the result of a Ukrainian ambush by a Russian column that occurred around March 30, as Russian forces were withdrawing from small towns west of Kyiv that had been the scene of heavy fighting for weeks. Oz Katerji, a freelance journalist, posted videos and photos of the destroyed column on Twitter on April 2, writing that soldiers told him that the Russians had been ambushed 48 hours earlier.”

Russia Today(RTThe Russian government’s official media said, in a telegram today, that the Russian Defense Ministry condemned the Ukrainian nationalists’ bombing of the city of Dergache in the Kharkov province, and recorded destruction, as well as “many dead”, to hand them over. Western media images.

“We know for sure that the Kyiv regime is also preparing new provocative materials about the killing of the civilian population as a result of the actions of the Russian army,” said the head of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, Colonel Mikhail. Mizintsev, according to RT.

Russia Today He says, according to his statements, that “all participants in the recordings that were organized among civilians received $25.”