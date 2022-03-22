Nintendo Switch updates to version 14.0.0 with game suites, Bluetooth settings, and more

It seems that nintendo It released a new update for its hit hybrid platform: It’s already updated Switch. This comes after the release of the previous patch that was shown a few weeks ago.

In this case, the patch that presents a file Version 14.0.0 Latest It brings groups functionality, Bluetooth settings and some additional changes. Here you can find it in detail:

Added “Groups” function to the “All Programs” menu: You can now create program groups to help organize program titles.

Creating groups for different types of games, for developers, or whatever you want to organize can make it easier to find the app you want. Up to 100 groups can be created with a maximum of 200 addresses per group.

The button to go to the “All Software” screen is displayed only when there are 13 or more program title icons on the console. Bluetooth volume behavior has been modified: You can now adjust the volume of Bluetooth audio devices using the Nintendo Switch controller or using the volume buttons on the Bluetooth audio device. The Bluetooth audio device must support AVRCP profiles for these changes to work.

The volume displayed on the console will reflect the Bluetooth volume level when using the device control buttons.

Increase the maximum audio output for some Bluetooth audio devices. When you connect a device for the first time, the volume will be lowered to prevent sudden sound.



The most important recent update was the one that several months ago included the ability to transfer screenshots, videos, the Switch Online icon in the menu, and some other content.

At the moment we don’t know if the update brings any other changes not listed in the patch notes. If you notice any news, you can leave it in the comments. What is your opinion?

