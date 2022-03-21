The benefits it gives The WhatsApp As one of the most widespread and successful services in smartphones, it allows quick and easy handling of the system whose main function is to send and receive Posts; However, there are times when texts Deleted By whoever is responsible for writing it without letting the recipient know its content.

Officially, there is no tool or option in the app that allows you to recover a file deleted messagesHowever, there are tricks and secrets that easily allow users to see suppressed dialogues and thus realize what the other person has tried to hide.

Related news

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages?

When answering this question, it is first important to note that all hadiths The WhatsApp Leave traces on phones that remain despite their presence Deleted Thanks to this they can be observed.

Although it is true that the application does not agree to restore the dialogue that was revealed in the old hadiths that were DeletedFortunately, there are other services and alternatives that help users to salvage writings in a simple way.

and that is The WhatsAppIn the vast majority of Android devices, you have the Notification History option, which is the option responsible for displaying the content of notifications. Posts before these exclude.

However, for viewing texts, this system only allows you to display the first 100 characters, which is the maximum for on-screen notifications. Therefore, this trick does not cover multimedia content such as images, video, and audio.

On the other hand, an application that allows the possibility of recovering text messages and multimedia messages in the format The WhatsApp It is “Wamr”, a service that each user must give their own permissions to be able to perform a log of everything sent on the platform as long as it is installed.