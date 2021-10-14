North Korean military train without fear of pain

Korea He has a long time martial arts traditions, so the North Korean military showed him, breaking and breaking things.

conservative Watch Kim Jong Un clap and smile, surrounded by officers and accompanied by his sister and advisor Kim Yo Jong, according to what he said chest pictures Via state television KCCTV.

The Offers of weapons It was part of a commemoration of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party, in which Kim blamed Washington for the tensions on the Korean peninsula and accused the South of hypocrisy.

“Strength, Courage and Morale” of the North Korean Army

Breaking things down is part of taekwondo in korea, developed by a South Korean general who later did not win favor with then-local dictator Park Chung-hee, became a frequent visitor to Pyongyang, where he died in 2002.

The North often uses Taekwondo as their symbol military power

soldier without T-shirt smashing two glass bottles together Falling on a pile of helmets on the ground, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on with a smile.

Korea has a long tradition of martial arts. Photo: Reuters

man lying to Rubble and a companion who puts a cement block on it In the chest, then break with a hammer.

The scene was part of a display of pain-defying actions by the North Korean military at the opening of a military exhibition on Tuesday in which it was shown the country’s nuclear warheads.

The Soldiers, with some Uniforms Others, shirtless, broke concrete blocks with their fists or their heads.

Others took blows to the arm or hand, and one of them lay on the ground A bed of nails while a block was smashed into his chest.

The photos were widely shared on social networks

“These soldiers, who were welcomed and nurtured by our party, showed the world the strength, courage and morale of the KPA”The famous news anchor said Ri Chun HeeWhile the pictures passed.

North Korea has lobbied for a ban on programs Nuclear weapons and ballistic missilesfaced by Multiple international sanctions.

Ri emphasized the origin of the North Korean military’s strength from Offers: “It was given to you by our dear leader Kim Jong-un.”