Novena to Saint John Paul II

On Wednesday, October 13, begins the novena of the great Pope Saint John Paul II, whose pontificate of more than 26 years has changed the history of the world and the Catholic Church for the better with his teaching, devotion and example in life.

From this great Pope, who led the Church between October 1978 and April 2005, many things can be said and millions of believers approach him to ask his intercession for some grace.

Orphaned by a mother since the age of nine and a tireless traveler, he was an actor, worker, priest, bishop, cardinal, philosopher and theologian, the hero of defeating communism in Europe and surviving an assassination attempt.

He also suffered a long and agonizing illness that the world could see, and showed everyone by his example the love, mercy, and sense of pain they bore on the Cross of Christ.

Near his feast which is celebrated on the 22nd of October every year, we offer a novena to ask for the intercession of him who wants to be remembered as the father of the family; He launched World Youth Day and directed the Catechism writing for the Catholic Church.

First Day of the Novena of Saint John Paul II

The second day of the Novena of Saint John Paul II

Third Day of the Novena of Saint John Paul II

Fourth Day of the Novena of Saint John Paul II

Fifth Day of the Novena of Saint John Paul II

Sixth Day of the Novena of Saint John Paul II

Seventh Day of the Novena of Saint John Paul II

Eighth Day of the Novena of Saint John Paul II

The Ninth Day of the Novena of Saint John Paul II