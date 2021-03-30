Now Google Maps can guide you in shopping malls, airports and other indoor spaces

Google today announced More than 100 new features Based on the machine learning that will appear on Google Maps in 2021. You read that right: Over 100. But New More striking is that Live view, The browser option that gives you directions actually increases Tada is now available for internal use.

Live View does not need a GPS signal as it has a smart foundation The artificiality has scanned millions of Street View images to find out how they determine your location and direction. Indoor live view is for shopping malls and airports. You point the phone’s camera and an arrow tells you where to go. Icons for places of interest are also shown, such as ATMs, bathrooms, and check-in counters.

Currently, the indoor live view is only available at a few Westfield malls in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, and Seattle. In the coming months, it will reach new shopping malls, as well as airports and train stations in Tokyo and Zurich.

Google has also added a new weather layer to Google Maps that lets you know in advance the temperature, weather and air quality of the place you’re going, so that rain doesn’t surprise you without an umbrella.

On the one hand, the company has developed a new steering model that calculates the route with minimal fuel consumption, taking into account factors such as slopes and road traffic congestion, so that users can reduce the environmental footprint. Soon, Google Maps will suggest the route with the lowest carbon footprint by default, as long as the estimated time of arrival is similar to the faster route.