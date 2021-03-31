Fake news spread widely: Rover’s perseverance is taking place and kills only life on Mars

The Perseverance in the rover It gained notoriety in recent weeks after arriving on planet Earth Mars And the launch of the first images towards the ground. This Monday, and NASA We shared a picture of the spacecraft where you can see the terrain lined with stones and mountains.

However, many social media users shared false news about Determination, Which claimed that the car had run over extraterrestrial life.

I’m busy on Mars with my duties, but I’m helping too # helicoptercleverness. It is imperative that you leave it safely on the surface. After that, he will have to withstand the lower temperatures without my help. Check out my recent photos: https://t.co/L0QfJWEdFu pic.twitter.com/bFhIGWDM7b – NASA’s Perseverance on Mars (@ NASAPersevere) March 23, 2021

The note in question was posted by the site.Today’s worldIt is a site that specializes in publishing news jokes or sarcasm in various current affairs.

The portal stated in its memo that NASA I recently reported the discovery of life on the Red Planet, “but also its recent extinction,” because the spacecraft Determination It was alleged that he ascended and killed the only living being in it Mars.

A presumed scientist reported that the planet’s life “is screaming and bleeding a lot” and that it is already extinct, according to mission director Diana Trujillo.

Step by step, the # helicopter Dexterity is preparing to fall to the surface. Once everything unfolds, with four legs down, I’ll be able to cut it free. https://t.co/SDfGrUvoGL – NASA’s Perseverance on Mars (@ NASAPersevere) March 30, 2021

In the joking post, the manager indicated that it would be impossible to collect samples of the strange life shape in Mars, Since the “sticky mass” of existence is watered by the surface of Mars, because the extraterrestrial entity has crossed itself in a passage Rover. In addition, the car left the area without calling for help.

The portal indicated that it was supposed to be a file NASA It did not confirm whether this was a war attack or not, but in this case the agency ended the war between Earth and the Red Planet.

It should be noted that “Today’s worldOn his website, he states that it was founded in 1876 as a newspaper that, at present, has only been published on the Internet since 2009. He adds that they have obtained many confessions related to humor and the continuation of digital journalism.

I’m on my way to “the airport” where I am # helicopter Will try its first test flight. A few more drives should get me there. Read more: https://t.co/FQvxp0XbBM pic.twitter.com/LKkFI9Mrho – NASA’s Perseverance on Mars (@ NASAPersevere) March 23, 2021

