Fake news spread widely: Rover’s perseverance is taking place and kills only life on Mars

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The Perseverance in the rover It gained notoriety in recent weeks after arriving on planet Earth Mars And the launch of the first images towards the ground. This Monday, and NASA We shared a picture of the spacecraft where you can see the terrain lined with stones and mountains.

More football on video

However, many social media users shared false news about Determination, Which claimed that the car had run over extraterrestrial life.

The note in question was posted by the site.Today’s worldIt is a site that specializes in publishing news jokes or sarcasm in various current affairs.

The portal stated in its memo that NASA I recently reported the discovery of life on the Red Planet, “but also its recent extinction,” because the spacecraft Determination It was alleged that he ascended and killed the only living being in it Mars.

A presumed scientist reported that the planet’s life “is screaming and bleeding a lot” and that it is already extinct, according to mission director Diana Trujillo.

In the joking post, the manager indicated that it would be impossible to collect samples of the strange life shape in Mars, Since the “sticky mass” of existence is watered by the surface of Mars, because the extraterrestrial entity has crossed itself in a passage Rover. In addition, the car left the area without calling for help.

The portal indicated that it was supposed to be a file NASA It did not confirm whether this was a war attack or not, but in this case the agency ended the war between Earth and the Red Planet.

It should be noted that “Today’s worldOn his website, he states that it was founded in 1876 as a newspaper that, at present, has only been published on the Internet since 2009. He adds that they have obtained many confessions related to humor and the continuation of digital journalism.

It may interest you:

Disney Plus Mexico: Series & Movies, to air in April 2021

Plush in a Box: How Much Does a Golden Scorpion Earn on YouTube?

Will it affect the final? “Me Caigo de Risa: La gala” beats the audience in the semi-finals “Exatlón”

Where was Survivor Mexico 2021 filmed?

More Stories

Now Google Maps can guide you in shopping malls, airports and other indoor spaces

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes upon landing in Texas (video)

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Discover the “Easter egg” hidden in legendary Windows 95 for 25 years

1 day ago Leo Adkins

DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 will actually be released for the Nintendo Switch as DOOM: The Classics Collection – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Suez Canal Ministry of Defense for Microsoft Flight Simulator

2 days ago Leo Adkins

This is how the Future City project on Mars proposes

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Life Fitness and cubolife collaborate to improve people’s health and well-being

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Fake news spread widely: Rover’s perseverance is taking place and kills only life on Mars

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Anxiety in Andalusia after the discovery of a new breed: “We know nothing”

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

The best Tom Hanks movies on the catwalks

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Most notable Mexican baseball players in the 2021 MLB season

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson