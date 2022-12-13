Nurse prescribing guides: A physician’s resource

Florentino Pérez Raya, President, CGE.

Acceptance to process the appeal from General Council of Physicians against the Nurse guides Statement, use and licensing of dispensing medicines a ‘just a formality’ for him General Nursing Council (CGE); A step that “does not imply any position or recognition by the Ministry of Health.” And it is that according to the head of the collective organization, Florentino Perez RayaThis statement from the ministerial body is not significant given that “This does not mean to get to the point and does not affect the prescribing evidence”. However, CGE still rejects K “contradictory” Try doctors “blow up” This increase the efficiency of nurses.

“We’re still thinking about what happens when doctors try to blow up documents about which there was a consensus in the interdisciplinary committee that drafted the guidelines,” Perez Raya points out in an interview. medical writing. Moreover, he notes, representatives of the OMC itself worked at Prepare these guides that “Contribute to simplifying the health system”as well as “improving patient care”.

Specifically, the above guides, which were validated by the State Gazette (BOE) last July, outline the competencies of nursing professionals for Dispensing and licensing medicines Subject to a medical prescription Hypertension (HTA) f Type 1 and 2 diabetes.

“We trust that Follow the guides already posted and in which they work intensely, superimposing the search for the common good of society over the union interests and notions of typical health at other times,” continues the head nurse.



The invasion of the authorities

As this paper progresses, the Ministry of Health has informed the General Council of Physicians to start the hearing Appeal to the directory for indication of medicines, their use and authorization for their dispensing Subject to prescription (burns) by the nursing. It is understood by the company that writing manuals can be problematic The invasion of the authorities In developing these by different independent communities.

Thomas CoboPresident of Cgcom, has evaluated this acceptance of the processing favorably and regards it as “an advance to achieve proper formulation which shall not at any time be construed as Violation of medical powers“.

In no way should this be seen as an institutional advantage, quite the contrary, as a burden of responsibility Derived from the skills and knowledge that a physician needs to acquire over a period of at least 11 years and, therefore, throughout his or her entire career,” a physician is qualified.