Oklahoma: A gas plant fire. depopulation

Hotels were set up in a nearby city for the evacuees due to the intense fire. Photo: Twitter /DaveBondyTV

a big fire Records in the gas plant in Medford, Oklahoma. United StateAnd the Which led to the local authorities to issue an order depopulation from the surroundings.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office She stated, on social media, that displaced Medford residents will be moved to the Enid hotels where they are expected to spend the night.

We recommend the following: They captured the video of a meteor passing over Chile and Argentina, lighting up the sky

What is known about the Oklahoma gas plant fire?

The first reports indicate that before the fire there was a strong explosion at the natural gas station that will be running nuk.

In videos circulating on social media, fire and a A tall column of black smoke.

Immediately, the authorities ordered the evacuation of southern residents Interstate 11 at the height of Medford.

You can read: ‘Bullet’: The circus show fails and he ends up unconscious on the floor

“There is no timetable for returning home at this time,” he added. Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire control work continued this afternoon Saturday 9th July.