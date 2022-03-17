Online doctor apps, medicine is available 24 hours a day | Health | magazine

Health insurance companies have not only improved their application interfaces and increased the number of visitors, but they have also improved other interfaces start The number of times their apps are downloaded and used has gone up.

One of these is from Mediquo, a project born in Barcelona in 2017, and recently arrived in Ecuador, with the participation of local doctors.

The company has more than 2,000 active doctors, with 10,000 specialists who have downloaded the app. Although the system was born as a system to make life easier for patients, Its creators realized that doctors needed an ordering system for their consultations.

Guillem Serra, one of the doctors who created Mediquo. Photo: Taken from the website.

One of the creators, Dr. Guillem Serra, explains in an interview with Country, who realized that many colleagues use WhatsApp or video calls to chat with their patients informally. But that does not include in a universal way the needs of doctors and their consultants.

In this section of the application, which has been running since 2020, Doctors have access to chat, video calls, and a payment system, as well as the ability to send electronic prescriptions. There is material for them to learn how to keep patients and calendars, web discussion, Among other things. Based on the 2021 figure, there were 4,000 inquiries per day about the Pro version of Mediquo.

The patients

For their part, patients can access doctors from more than ten specialties. The most important ones:

General Medicine

Pediatrics

Women disease

cardiology

psychology

Psychiatry

feed

sports medicine

personal training

ophthalmology

Matron

Veterinarian Dr

There are local doctors in the countries where the app works, Because in places like Ecuador, it is necessary to sell many recipes with a local prescription.

Currently in our country there are seven doctors in general medicine and other specialties.

“The goal is to provide quick and honest answers to patients, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” says Gisela Galati, Mediquo’s general manager. It shows that the interface is very easy to use: A specialist is searched and if his button is green, he will respond immediately, otherwise he will have a period of one day to respond.

Having doctors around the clock 24/7 is a huge help in times of need. In addition, it helps people with limited mobility.

Part of the idea of ​​this project is to create a community. People like to keep up with the progression of their diseases or improve their lifestyle. There are thematic health groups in which the subscriber can participate by paying the monthly subscription. For example, there are workshops on healthy eating, motherhood, physical training, male fertility, infant feeding, contraception, etc.

Mediquo currently has over 40,000 monthly active users and 1.2 million registered users.

most consulted

When Medico started its business, the most frequently consulted doctors were general medicine, gynecology and pediatrics. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in medical appointments for psychology and psychiatry was normal seven times and the workforce for these professionals had to be increased.

According to a study published in the scientific journal scalpel, It is estimated that another epidemic, mental health, increased these disorders by about 129 million cases during 2020, representing a growth of 25%.

The research indicates that countries with higher infection rates and more restrictions provided higher numbers. These include Ecuador, as well as Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina in the Latin American region.

Application Usage

To access the benefits of the application in person, you must follow these steps:

Download the app

Create a profile

Some of the information is free, but the cost of a subscription is $5.99 for a one-time, 24-hour subscription, $10.99 for a monthly payment, and $35.99 (equivalent to $2.92 a month) for annual access to staff physicians. Unlimited paid consulting.

The application can also be used in the desktop version. There are sections for doctors and patients. Image: a screenshot of the website.

Mediquo also has cooperation with other companies. In Ecuador, for example, it has an agreement with Salud (users of Oncocare and Respaldo Total products), for 24/7 access to telemedicine in private insurance applications.

fact

According to the statistics of the application, 70% of inquiries are resolved via chat, although sometimes it is necessary to go to a video or direct consultation.

Insurance and other business applications