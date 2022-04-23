Opening of the exhibition “Tierra País Casa Cuerpo” at the 59th Venice Biennale

The Minister of People’s Power for Culture, Ernesto Villegas, on Friday opened the exhibition “Tierra Pais Casa Cuerbo”, which represents Venezuela at the 59th Venice Biennale of Art.

The information was provided by Villegas through his account. Twitter, VillegasPoljak, where he stated that the show collects the works of Venezuelan artists Palmyra Correa, Jorge Risio, Mila Quest and Cesar Vázquez.

The minister noted that during the opening of the Venezuelan Exposition in Venice, a physical map of Venezuela with El Essequibo was revealed – originally withheld.

In addition, he highlighted the special performance of Cecilia Todd, as well as the quintet without Synphonia Brass.

Earlier, Minister Villegas, in a video posted on his social network, showed the various works of these Venezuelan artists.

Jorge Recio, a photographer, has taken a tour of the various photos he has taken in his history.

Villegas said he also showed Mila Quast’s video artwork, “the eight-minute long, which won the award for the 4th Southern Biennial, Peoples of the Resistance.”

The international exhibition will be held in the central pavilion (Giardini) and in the Arsenal, and will feature 213 artists from 58 countries, 180 participants for the first time in the international exhibition.

1,433 works and themes will be on display, with 80 new projects designed specifically for the Art Biennale.

Chargé d'Affairs on behalf of the diplomatic mission in Italy, Maria Elena Ozu, welcomed and thanked the organizing committee of the exhibition.

The Biennale will also feature 80 national entries in Giardini, Arsenale and the city.

Participating for the first time: the Republic of Cameroon, Namibia, Nepal, the Sultanate of Oman and Uganda, and this year with individual pavilions: the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

