Opening of the exhibition “Tierra País Casa Cuerpo” at the 59th Venice Biennale |

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Minister of People’s Power for Culture, Ernesto Villegas, on Friday opened the exhibition “Tierra Pais Casa Cuerbo”, which represents Venezuela at the 59th Venice Biennale of Art.

The information was provided by Villegas through his account. Twitter, VillegasPoljak, where he stated that the show collects the works of Venezuelan artists Palmyra Correa, Jorge Risio, Mila Quest and Cesar Vázquez.

The minister noted that during the opening of the Venezuelan Exposition in Venice, a physical map of Venezuela with El Essequibo was revealed – originally withheld.

In addition, he highlighted the special performance of Cecilia Todd, as well as the quintet without Synphonia Brass.

Earlier, Minister Villegas, in a video posted on his social network, showed the various works of these Venezuelan artists.

Jorge Recio, a photographer, has taken a tour of the various photos he has taken in his history.

Villegas said he also showed Mila Quast’s video artwork, “the eight-minute long, which won the award for the 4th Southern Biennial, Peoples of the Resistance.”

The international exhibition will be held in the central pavilion (Giardini) and in the Arsenal, and will feature 213 artists from 58 countries, 180 participants for the first time in the international exhibition.

1,433 works and themes will be on display, with 80 new projects designed specifically for the Art Biennale.

The Biennale will also feature 80 national entries in Giardini, Arsenale and the city.

Participating for the first time: the Republic of Cameroon, Namibia, Nepal, the Sultanate of Oman and Uganda, and this year with individual pavilions: the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

F / VTV

More Stories

Ambassador Salazar said the United States is heading to southern Mexico

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Recession alerts are up

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

African experts reflect on response to COVID-19

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Today Martín Guzmán will meet with Kristalina Georgieva: changes in the program and how the agenda between Argentina and the IMF will continue

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Turkish Airlines cares about the future of our world through its sustainable operations

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Powell says a half-point rate hike is possible | markets

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Opening of the exhibition “Tierra País Casa Cuerpo” at the 59th Venice Biennale |

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

Finance Forum m: brane 2022 begins its introductory session

43 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Democratic Republic of the Congo announces new outbreak of Ebola

44 mins ago Mia Thompson

Guatemala cites three ‘foreigners’ against Selecta

45 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Google Images | The app trick is to show you all the photos that have a location | Applications | Smartphones | sites | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | Applications | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

46 mins ago Leo Adkins